Lake Charles man arrested for burglary, theft

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On May 6 around 9:00 a.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a house on Gelpi Drive in Lake Charles, in regards to a burglary in progress.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with a witness who reported seeing a man entering and exiting a house carrying a backpack that appeared to contain possible stolen property. The witness was able to give deputies a detailed description of the suspect, including clothing he was wearing.

Deputies were able to locate John H. Pete, 55, of Lake Charles, who matched the description of the suspect and was identified by the witness, at a local pawn shop and arrested him in connection with the burglary. The backpack Pete was carrying contained a Wii game console and game, and a Magnavox DVD player.

Pete was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with simple burglary; theft over $500; and simple criminal damage to property.

All items were recovered and returned to owner.

Judge Clayton Davis set Pete's bond at $6,000.

CPSO Detective Scott Laurents is the lead investigator on this case.