Tuition hikes on the way for Sowela students

Tuition increases are on the way for technical and community college students across the state, and students at Sowela Technical Community College will be paying more starting in the 2011 fall semester.

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board unanimously voted to approve tuition increases. Sowela students will start paying about $300 dollars more.

The system president says the tuition fee increase will allow for a better learning experience with better courses and instructors. The hikes are projected to generate 22.7 million dollars in self-generated revenue.

