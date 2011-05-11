Coushatta Tribal Election to be held May 28th

The following is a news release from the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana:

ELTON, LOUISIANA (May 11, 2011) – The Sovereign Nation of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana will hold elections for Tribal Council on Saturday, May 28. Tribal Vice-Chairman David Sickey is seeking re-election for a third term and At-Large Council member Pratt Doucet has chosen not to seek re-election to his Council position, leaving an open seat.

Those seeking Council seats are Sickey, Larry Breaux, Sr.; Regina "Tee" LaBuff; Virginia King; Marlene Langley; Sabrina Lejeune; Gregory Poncho; Calvin Sylestine; Bill Wier; Michelle "Missy" Litteral; and Thomas "T.A." Wier.



Voting will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Building on the Coushatta Reservation in Elton, Louisiana. Voting is open to all officially registered voting members of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. Absentee voting will take place from May 21-27 (excluding Sunday), from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the TEC Office, 113 Turkey Clan Road, on the Coushatta Reservation.



The Coushatta Tribal Election Ordinance states that the elected Chairman and Council Members serve four-year terms. Inaugural ceremonies for the elected officials will be held Wednesday, June 8, at 10 a.m. in the Coushatta Multipurpose Complex. Their four-year terms will officially begin that day and end on Wednesday, June 10, 2015.

About the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana

The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana was officially recognized by the Federal government in 1973 and marked a major turning point in tribal history in 1985 with the election by popular vote of the first Coushatta tribal government.

From their earliest days as a proud, hard-working people struggling to maintain long-standing traditions in the face of possible relocation, the Coushatta Indians have endured and overcome every hardship they have faced and have remained on tribal lands in and around Elton, Louisiana, since the 1800s. Despite serious setbacks and some population dispersal, the tribe's character and ideals have not only held fast, but have been strengthened. The Coushatta language, Koasati, is now considered unique among Native Americans because it has survived in its purest form and is still spoken fluently in the Coushatta community today.

The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana owns and operates Coushatta Casino Resort, which employs more than 2,700 area residents. For more information, visit www.coushattatribela.org<http://www.coushattatribela.org/>.