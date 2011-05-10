Sisters arrested in Sulphur after meth lab bust

Authorities in Sulphur say they arrested two women on Monday after a small meth lab was found at a home in Sulphur.

The Sulphur Police Department responded to a residence on West Lyons Street in Sulphur on Monday where they found a small meth lab inside along with 28-year-old Rachel Lynn McBroom and 25-year-old Holly McBroom.

The sisters were arrested and both were booked into the Sulphur City Jail on charges of operating a CDS lab and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond had not been set at the time this story was posted.

