Authorities arrest ten alleged crack cocaine dealers

Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Combined Anti-Drug Task Force and the Iowa Police Department announced Tuesday the arrest of nine men who they say have been dealing crack cocaine in Iowa. On Wednesday, authorities confirmed one of the men who was wanted turned himself in Tuesday night after seeing his picture on KPLC.

The CPSO CAT Team and the Iowa PD have been investigating for the past seven months the alleged crack cocaine dealers. Officials say they were selling drugs from the 500 block of Railroad Avenue and Highway 90.

"If you deal drugs in Calcasieu Parish, we're going to take your drugs. We're going to take your money. We're going to take any assets that you have purchased using the drug money that you made, and after all of that, we're going to put you in prison," said Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier.

Arrested were:

42-year-old Lawrence J. Brown of Iowa -

5 counts of distribution CDS II - bond of $290,000

28-year-old Brian K. Cross of Iowa -

4 counts of distribution CDS II - bond of $100,000

48-year-old James Jackson of Iowa -

4 counts of distribution CDS II - bond of $160,000

37-year-old Elmer Jefferson of Iowa -

5 counts of distribution CDS II

1 count 2nd degree battery - total bond of $415,000

18-year-old Keenan Jefferson of Iowa -

1 count of distribution CDS II - bond of $3,500

45-year-old Charles E. LeBlanc of Iowa -

1 count of distribution CDS II - bond of $75,000

39-year-old Winnfield Miller of Lake Charles -

2 counts of distribution CDS II - bond of $110,000

18-year-old Casey Vital of Lake Charles -

Attempted distribution of CDS II

Theft over $500 - total bond of $7,500

25-year-old McKartney Young of Iowa -

Possession with intent to distribute CDS II

Possession of marijuana

28-year-old Alvin Young, Jr. of Iowa

2 counts of distribution CDS II - bond of $150,000

Authorities are still searching for 44-year-old Curtis Goodwin, Jr. of Iowa. He is wanted for one count of distribution CDS II with a bond of $75,000.

If you know the whereabouts of Goodwin, Jr., you are asked to call the Iowa Police Department at 582-3636 or the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 491-3605.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.