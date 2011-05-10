The following is a news release from Entergy:
Entergy Under Power Pressures Due to ‘Perfect Storm'
Storms, flooding, high heat and maintenance challenging companies' ability to meet demands
Southwest, La. — The combination of damage from recent storms, current flood conditions, unusually high demand from higher temperatures and routine scheduled maintenance is challenging the ability of Entergy utilities in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas to meet customer demands for power.
Entergy has already reduced demand by curtailing some industrial and wholesale customers with whom the company has special agreements.
"This is a very unique situation, and we are facing significant challenges," said Bill Mohl, president and chief executive officer of Entergy's Louisiana utilities. "We're working to import purchased power and we've curtailed power sales to those with whom we have agreements, but it's important that our customers are aware that we could face power shortages until these conditions improve."
Damage to Entergy's transmission facilities in Arkansas from several April storms makes operating the undamaged parts of the company's four-state system a challenge until repair and restoration are complete. Massive resources are focused on getting them back into service, but it remains a huge, labor-intensive project.
Entergy is required to meet the National Electric Safety Code for transmission line clearance and the floods are challenging the company's ability to do so. The threat of Mississippi River flooding means some generating plants along the river, as well as some transmission and distribution lines, may be restricted or taken offline.
"Our number one focus is the safety of the public and our employees, and this is the primary reason Entergy may shut down some facilities and/or lines," Mohl said.
In addition, unseasonably high temperatures are creating additional demands on the power grid as customers use more electricity to cool their homes and businesses. This is occurring at a time when some plants are already offline for routine scheduled maintenance in preparation for summer's peak demands.
Any steps customers can take to conserve power at this time will help lessen the risk for power curtailment and the severity of any necessary curtailment. Some ways customers can reduce their energy usage include:
Entergy's Louisiana utility companies serve more than one million customers through the operating companies Entergy Louisiana, LLC and Entergy Gulf States Louisiana, L.L.C. With operations in southern, central and northeastern Louisiana, the companies are part of Entergy Corp's electric system serving 2.7 million customers in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas.
Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon.More >>
Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon.More >>
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>