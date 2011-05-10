Why are they closing up shop? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Why are they closing up shop?

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Everyday in Lake Charles, we see signs of economic development - new subdivisions being built, a lakefront changing before our very eyes, and a downtown that's getting a facelift.  But even in the midst of those positives, you can't help but notice the numerous establishments that are also going out of business. Some of you may be wondering - why are they closing up shop?

Just a couple of months ago, the Piccadilly's on Ryan Street closed its doors for good - another victim of the hard economic times.  A former video store is no longer renting out movies, and a former downtown bistro is boarded up. These sights aren't unfamiliar in Lake Charles these days. In fact, it's a national trend. From Wall Street to Ryan Street - just as quickly as one new business opens up, another is shutting down.

Here in Lake Charles, one well known businessman says it has a lot to do with timing. Rick Richard believes many of the closures can be attributed to the large number of people who rushed into business after Hurricane Rita.

"A lot of people during that time opened stores. The rising tide lifts all boats. They thought they had great business plans, and when the people went away, and people stopped fixing up and building, a lot of those stores failed," said Richard, who knows all too well the risks involved. He was the owner of one of those casualties - Budda's Bistro.
 
"If you don't take a risk, it never gets done. And people like to see something before they'll invest in it," added Richard.

His corner bistro didn't work, but now he's taking on a new project.  He's the man responsible for the new building that's sprung up on the corner of Kirby and Ryan Streets. He calls it the Phoenix Building. He's taking a chance, but it's a gamble he's hoping will pay off.

"The building across the street for instance, I don't have any tenants signed up before I built it. But I built it on faith in the city of Lake Charles, that the downtown is revitalizing," said Richard.

The city administrator's office shared these figures with us - 186 businesses have closed down between January 2011 and April 2011.

One of the major problems with these business closures is cash flow - not having enough capital to keep things going. And ever since the financial crisis of 2009, banks have tightened up on money that's available.
 
"And what happens is, if you have anything goes wrong, and you don't have a lot of capital, like a plumbing problem.  Little things like that kill a small business. Because they run out of cash and they just can't get cash anywhere else," said Richard.

But despite the closures, the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in Lake Charles, and Richard and others hope that a life saver is tossed out to those who want to venture out.

"There's so much latent talent in Southwest Louisiana, and they have great ideas. If they can go some place and get some good advice, I think some of those store fronts you're talking about, they can be filled back in pretty quick with good prospering businesses," said Richard.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly