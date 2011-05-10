Calcasieu students recognized statewide for their penmanship - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu students recognized statewide for their penmanship

Students from Calcasieu Parish have been recognized statewide for their excellence in penmanship.

Five students from southwest Louisiana recently received the Zaner-Bloser Handwriting Competition Award.

Students presented with the awards were Coby Bertrand, a 1st grader from Gillis Elementary, Bailey Bilodeau, a 2nd grader at Westwood Elementary, Kinley Daigle, a 3rd grader from A. A. Nelson Elementary, David Paul Duhon, a 4th grader at T. S. Cooley Elementary School, and Ce'cile Girard, a 5th grader at T. S. Cooley Elementary.

The handwriting of each contestant was judged to be neat, beautiful, and exceptionally easy to read—a result of excellent letter shape, letter size, letter slant, and overall spacing.

Calcasieu Parish Schools is taking different initiatives to improve the penmanship of all students.

"It just got to be where some of the kids were getting lazy the older they got with their cursive handwriting, so we kind of took initiative," said Shellie Squeskew, Kinley's handwriting teacher at A. A. Nelson Elementary. "We are focusing on improving handwriting, print, manuscript, and cursive."

As technology continues to advance, people are communicating less through pen and paper and more often through typing and text messaging. Now instructors are focusing more on penmanship in the classroom and teaching the importance of good handwriting. 

"Handwriting is an important skill we all need to know," said Melanie Harper. "If you can't write well, you're going to have trouble communicating clearly."

Coby Bertrand, a 1st grade winner from Gillis Elementary, said his secret to good handwriting is taking it slow.

"I had the best handwriting because I'm the only one that takes my time," said Bertrand.

Kinley Daigle, a 3rd grade winner from A. A. Nelson, said she learned the importance of excellent penmanship through the Zaner-Bloser Handwriting Competition.

"It's important to have good handwriting so that when you move on, you can get better at it," said Daigle.

Each winner received a pen for the Zaner-Bloser Handwriting Award. The schools received a $200 credit for their handwriting classrooms.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly