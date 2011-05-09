Funeral for Brennan Daigle held Monday afternoon - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Funeral for Brennan Daigle held Monday afternoon

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

A little boy who touched hearts throughout the community was laid to rest this afternoon-- Brennan Daigle's friends and family mourn his passing but remain filled with inspiration from a child whose strength and courage amazed all who knew him.

In the midst of a busy afternoon, much traffic in Westlake came to a standstill as the procession carrying little Brennan Wade Daigle passed through the city-- his coffin aboard the army truck painted pink flying the flag, "Brennan's Brigade."

And the steady stream of motorcycles, fire trucks and procession of cars that seemed to go on forever spoke volumes about the little boy whose strength and courage in the face of sickness and death was an inspiration to so many. Earlier, at the church, pall bearer Isaac Guillory said he considered Brennan a nephew. "Brennan has been fighting cancer for the last three years. He's always had the strength and the courage. Albert and Kristy never hid nothing from him. If you wanted to know anything about the cancer he had, he was the one you had to ask."

There was standing room only at Houston River Baptist Church where family, friends and classmates were there to share the sadness but also to marvel at how many lives he touched. Pastor Lonnie Gothrup drew on sacred scripture as a source of comfort and hope. "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I might? I hope? I could? No. I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever."

Brennan died from cancer Thursday but as his family put it, "He fought the good fight and won the battle."

Family members say Brennan will be most remembered as the founder of "colors for a cause foundation" and for living his life verse, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

His funeral began at 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon at Houston River Baptist Church, followed by burial at Magnolia Cemetery.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly