Funeral for Brennan Daigle held Monday afternoon

A little boy who touched hearts throughout the community was laid to rest this afternoon-- Brennan Daigle's friends and family mourn his passing but remain filled with inspiration from a child whose strength and courage amazed all who knew him.

In the midst of a busy afternoon, much traffic in Westlake came to a standstill as the procession carrying little Brennan Wade Daigle passed through the city-- his coffin aboard the army truck painted pink flying the flag, "Brennan's Brigade."

And the steady stream of motorcycles, fire trucks and procession of cars that seemed to go on forever spoke volumes about the little boy whose strength and courage in the face of sickness and death was an inspiration to so many. Earlier, at the church, pall bearer Isaac Guillory said he considered Brennan a nephew. "Brennan has been fighting cancer for the last three years. He's always had the strength and the courage. Albert and Kristy never hid nothing from him. If you wanted to know anything about the cancer he had, he was the one you had to ask."

There was standing room only at Houston River Baptist Church where family, friends and classmates were there to share the sadness but also to marvel at how many lives he touched. Pastor Lonnie Gothrup drew on sacred scripture as a source of comfort and hope. "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I might? I hope? I could? No. I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever."

Brennan died from cancer Thursday but as his family put it, "He fought the good fight and won the battle."

Family members say Brennan will be most remembered as the founder of "colors for a cause foundation" and for living his life verse, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

His funeral began at 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon at Houston River Baptist Church, followed by burial at Magnolia Cemetery.

