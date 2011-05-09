Fire damages building at Embers Apartments

Lake Charles firefighters are calling an early morning fire at the Embers apartment complex in Lake Charles "suspicious".

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning damaging an apartment building in the Embers apartment complex on Texas Street. Firefighters were on the scene until 5:45 a.m.

Chief T.A. Jones says the fire caused more than $100,000 in damage.

Officials say no one was hurt. They do call the fire suspicious, but no official cause has been given.

