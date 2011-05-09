State Police DWI detail nabs five

A handful of people were arrested for DWI this weekend. On Friday, Louisiana State Police Troop D conducted a seatbelt and sobriety checkpoint on LA 3020. The detail was conducted for six hours with 336 vehicles checked.

Troopers made arrests or issued citations for the following offenses: five DWI Arrests, two Child Restraints, two Operating A Vehicle While Under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses, five Open Container, three Driving Under Suspension, two Drivers License Required.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office assisted with the detail.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.