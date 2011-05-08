New app introduced for Creole Nature Trail - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New app introduced for Creole Nature Trail

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Creole Nature Trail has launched a new iphone app for visitors to enhance their experience while traveling through Louisiana's Outback.

The scenic route is a 180-mile stretch through fertile marshlands, several wildlife refuges and along Louisiana's Gulf Coast.

The iphone app includes a list of the popular stops along the scenic highway. The history, location, and a video for each favorite location along the route can be found on the new app.

Visitors at the Creole Nature Trail on Saturday said they are excited about the new information readily available on the app.

Lawrence O'Meallie from New Orleans drives through Louisiana's Outback several times a year. 

O'Meallie said his favorite part of the new app is the directions to each location along the route. 

"It tells you exactly where to go so you don't have to ask for directions," said O'Meallie. "Some of the places may not show up on standard maps. I think it will be a big help."

Joann McMillan of Sulphur travels down the Creole Nature Trail quite often to go crabbing. McMillan said she plans to use the new app quite often. 

"It's very quick and convenient," said McMillan "It gives them an idea of where to come for a tour if they want to see the general area. It's a beautiful place."

The new Creole Nature Trail app can be downloaded free of charge at the I-tunes app store or Android market.

