President declares state of emergency in 21 Louisiana Parishes

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – President Obama declared a state of emergency on Friday to include 21 Louisiana parishes. This comes in anticipation of the historic rise of the Mississippi River and flooding that is predicted to occur in the coming days and weeks.

Avoyelles, Ascension, Assumption, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Iberia, Iberville, LaSalle, Madison, Pointe Coupee, East Baton Rouge, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tensas, Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana Parishes are all included in the president's declaration.

Now that a declaration has been officially made, FEMA along with the Department of Homeland Security can get to work coordinating relief efforts before the disaster strikes.