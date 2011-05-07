SWLA kicks off National Tourism Week

The Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau kicked off National Tourism Week with a Children's Day. On hand were lots of things to do for the kids including face painting and arts and crafts. The children also learned what types of wildlife were native to Southwest Louisiana.

Organizers say during this upcoming week they will showcase the best that Southwest Louisiana has to offer to visitors and locals.

"We would love for people to find out what they can do in their own back yard. We have so many things for people to do, especially during the summer. One of the major attractions is the Creole Nature Trail," said Shanna Landry, SWLA Convention and Visitors Bureau Director of Administration.

Gumbo Gator was also at the event. If gators are your thing, the Jeff Davis Parish Tourism and Visitors Bureau was there with the real deal for people to hold.

"Everybody loves our baby alligators. We currently have three baby alligators. With me today is Bubba. He is 18 months old. He's very gentle because we have been handling him since he was a tiny baby. He was found on a construction site. When they brought him to us he was about the size of a large lizard," explained Alice Roy, with the Jeff Davis Parish Tourism Office.

To see Bubba and all of the other gators, you can drive to Jennings. The gator exhibit is at the park right off Interstate 10 at Exit 64.

National Tourism week is from May 7-15. For a list of tourism events scheduled for this week across Southwest Louisiana click here.

