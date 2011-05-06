Lake Charles home destroyed after Friday evening fire

A Lake Charles family is without a home after their house went up in flames Friday evening.

Firefighters responded to a home on fire at 1517 Mitchell Street in Lake Charles around 6:12 p.m. on Friday.

According to authorities, the house was fully involved at the time of their arrival. Fire officials said the flames were coming from the attic, however there is still no official cause at this time.

Three people were in the home at the time of the fire. No one was injured. Firefighters said the time of day was a factor in allowing the people to live.

Different fire departments throughout the area were called to put out the blaze. No firemen were hurt in the fire.