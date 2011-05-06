Lake Charles Police Chief names Deputy Chiefs of Police

The following is a news release from the City of Lake Charles:

Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon announced on Friday the appointment of three employees to the position of Deputy Chief of the Lake Charles Police Department.

The names of the individuals and their areas of primary responsibility are as follows:

Deputy Chief Mark A. Kraus

Uniformed Patrol Divisions, Traffic Division, SWAT, Public Relations and the Training Division

Deputy Chief Joel P. Smith

Administrative Services, Community Policing, Crime Analysis, CAT Team and proactive details resulting from Com Stat initiatives

Deputy Chief Thomas J. Bell

Investigations (including Violent Crimes, Property Crimes, Sex Crimes, Juvenile Crimes and Identification/Crime Scene Investigations)

The appointments were approved by Mayor Randy Roach and are for a three-year term effective May 6, 2011.