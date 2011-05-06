Sunrise crew collects thousands of dollars for tornado victims

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana answered the call Friday morning to make cash donations to the American Red Cross for tornado victims.

John Bridges, Elizabeth Temple, Meteorologist Ben Terry and several Red Cross volunteers collected dozens of donations from people who wanted to share some love with the tornado-ravaged communities.

The drive started at 5 a.m. Friday and ended at 8 a.m. The team collected approximately $6,000. The money will be deposited into the bank, and then sent to Alabama. KPLC says thank you to southwest Louisiana for showing such generosity to our southern neighbors in Alabama during this time of need.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.