Community remembers Brennan Daigle's strength

Community members remember 10 year-old Brennan Daigle who lost his battle to brain cancer early Thursday morning.

The Ward 6 Fire Department lined American flags along Brennan's pink army truck in honor of his strength through the battle.

Classmates, friends, and community members left heartwarming messages on Brennan's pink army truck at his home.

"We're always going to miss him," said Kaleb Mouton, Brennan's friend. "He was a very good friend to all of us."

Mouton said Brennan taught him how to be strong through any situation.

"He didn't let the cancer stop him from doing anything," said Mouton. "And he used God to give him strength."

"He was such an inspiration to all of the kids at school," said Amanda Dickerson, Brennan's teacher.

Brennan's strength went much farther than the Westlake Community, however.@

"He inspired people around the world on his Facebook page," said Abbie Miller, a sophomore at Westlake High School. "He was very strong, stronger than what any of us could ever think of being."

Brennan had more than 42,000 fans on his Facebook page. The number continues to increase day by day.

Friends and classmates said they remain touched by his strength even though he is gone.

"Everybody was just so proud of him for the little soldier that he is, a little soldier of God," said Dickerson.

"I'm pretty sure that he's happy here and celebrating him," said Rainbeaux Teague, Brennan's friend.

Brennan's family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

Visitation will be Sunday from 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again Monday at 10 a.m. at Houston River Baptist Church.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon at the church. Burial will be in Westlake at Magnolia Cemetery.