Sulphur man arrested for cruelty to a juvenile

Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man after they received a complaint about him allegedly abusing a 5-year-old.

Deputies with the CPSO were dispatched to a residence on April 30 after receiving an anonymous tip about 33-year-old Billy D. Winford. According to the tipster, Winford was abusing a child.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a 5-year-old boy who appeared to have been whipped with a belt causing bruises to his legs, arms and face.

Deputies say Winford confirmed the allegations. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center where he was charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

A judge set his bond at $5,000.

