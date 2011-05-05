Spring shrimp season set

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

May 5, 2011 – The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission set the 2011 Louisiana spring shrimp season on Thursday. The opening dates were set based on recommendations made by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologists and public comments. The commission also granted LDWF Secretary Robert Barham the authority to adjust these season dates based upon biological/technical data and/or threats to the resource caused by high river stages or the opening of the Bonnet Carre spillway or Morganza spillway.

The 2011 Louisiana shrimp season will open as follows:

Shrimp Management Zone 1

The portion of Zone 1 from the Mississippi/Louisiana state line to the northern shore of the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet (MRGO) will open at 6 a.m., May 23.

The portion of Zone 1 from the northern shore of the MRGO to the eastern shore of South Pass of the Mississippi River to open at 6 a.m. May 16.

Shrimp Management Zone 2

The portion of Zone 2 west of the western shore of Bayou Lafourche to open at 6 a.m., May 13. The portion of Zone 2 from Bayou Lafourche to the eastern shore of South Pass of the Mississippi River to open at 6 a.m., May 16. The portion of Zone 2 from the Atchafalaya River to the western shore of Vermilion Bay and Southwest Pass at Marsh Island was ordered to open by the Secretary effective May 6, at 6 a.m.

Shrimp Management Zone 3

All of Zone 3, from the western shore of Vermilion Bay and Southwest Pass at Marsh Island to the Louisiana/Texas state line, to open at 6 a.m. May 16.

Development of LDWF management recommendations for spring inshore opening dates utilize criteria which project the date when a minimum of 50 percent of the inshore brown shrimp population sampled reach sizes of 100 count (per pound) or larger.

