Leesville man arrested for alleged sex crimes

Authorities in Vernon Parish arrested a Leesville man on Wednesday for alleged inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office received a report on April 19 from the Vernon Parish Department of Children and Family Services regarding an allegation made by a minor. The juvenile female accused 31-year-old James Eugene Dearborn of having sexual contact with her.

After investigating, the VPSO issued warrants and Dearborn was arrested by detectives and deputies on May 4.

Dearborn faces one count of molestation of a juvenile and two counts of sexual battery. The total bond for all three counts is $75,000.

