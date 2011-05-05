Grand opening ceremony at Cypress Cove Elementary

CARLYSS, LA (KPLC) - School administrators officially cut the ribbon Thursday morning to signify the grand opening of Cypress Cove Elementary.

Students from D.S. Perkins in north Sulphur began attending the school in December 2010.

The school was built as a result of declining enrollment levels at D.S. Perkins and the need for a more improved facility for the students. Students from Vincent Settlement and Frasch Elementary who reside in Sulphur will be attending Cypress Cove next year.

The school, built to hold up to 650 students, is the first school to be built in Carlyss since 1968.

