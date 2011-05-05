Brennan Daigle loses battle with cancer

A young boy from Westlake is fighting cancer while serving as a strong inspiration to the community.

A brigade led by a pink camo Army truck followed by fire trucks rolled in to Westlake on Wednesday morning in honor of Westlake boy suffering from cancer.

Hearts are heavy Thursday morning in southwest Louisiana as the news of Brennan Daigle's death spread throughout the community.

Daigle died Thursday around 2:15 a.m. The Westlake boy had been battling pediatric brain cancer. Daigle's inspirational story of struggle to beat the odds touched many lives all over the world.

KPLC met him a few months ago when a dream of his to attend high school came true. Then, a couple months later, Brennan's Brigade rolled into town, including a pink camo military truck, followed by several fire trucks.

In honor of Brennan and out of support for the family, we're told a candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night.

