Local sorority hosting tornado disaster fundraiser

Phi Mu Sorority at McNeese State University is hosting a Tornado Relief Drive for Tuscaloosa, AL and the University of Alabama. Ashley Harrison, a Phi Mu at the University of Alabama, was one of the first victims found after the devastating tornado destruction. The University is building a memorial shelter in honor of her and all students who fell victim to the storms. The shelter will be named the Ashley Harrison Memorial Shelter.

Phi Mu is selling t-shirts and raising money to benefit the memorial shelter. Ten dollars from every shirt will go to the memorial. The sisters are already having success selling shirts to 30 universities in 10 different states.

The sisters are also doing a donation drive for the victims in Tuscaloosa. They are taking feminine products, school supplies, diapers, clothes, etc. The items will be delivered to the disaster site.

Anyone in the community with questions can contact Ashley Angelette at ashleyangelette@yahoo.com or go to the Phi Mu fundraiser event Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/event.php?eid=169707659752226.