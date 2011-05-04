Carencro Man Arrested in Operation Child Watch Case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Carencro Man Arrested in Operation Child Watch Case

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

Carencro- Today, detectives with Louisiana State Police assigned to the Lafayette Field Office, assisted by deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office and agents with Immigration Customs Enforcement arrested a Carencro man for possession of child pornography.

Approximately one week ago, detectives received information that 27-year-old Lance Credeur of Carencro, LA, was in possession of child pornography.  Based on this information detectives began investigating Credeur.  During the investigation, detectives were able to obtain evidence indicating that Credeur's computer was being used to download and store images and videos depicting child pornography.  Detectives also conducted surveillance and based on the evidence they gathered a search warrant was obtained.
  
Today, detectives executed the search warrant at Credeur's residence.  Detectives discovered several hundred images and videos depicting child sexual acts.  The movies and images were stored on digital media devices within his home.  Credeur was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for possession of child pornography.

This case was a part of Operation Child Watch.  The mission of Operation Child Watch is to rescue children from those individuals who prey on the innocence of a child.  Troopers will continue to work with our local law enforcement partners to locate and arrest these individuals.  If you know anyone involved in the sexual exploitation of children you are asked to call troopers at 337-262-3341.  Louisiana State Police also offers presentations on the dangers facing children who are online.  If you would like a presentation please call 337-262-1917.

