Local fraternity hosting tornado relief donation drive

The Kappa Sigma Fraternity of McNeese State University is holding a tornado relief donation drive until Friday, May 20th.

For all the details check out the information below.

The following information is from the Kappa Sigma Fraternity of McNeese State University:

Hosted by the gentlemen of Kappa Sigma Theta-Rho Chapter. Listed below are items that are needed. We are planning to make the trip to Alabama on Friday May 20, 2011. For cash donations a Tax ID Number can be provided for tax purposes.

Blankets, clothing - all sizes, t-shirts, jeans, shorts, children's clothing, feminine products, diapers, baby food, toys for smaller kids, band-aids, socks, jackets, bottled water, paper towels, kleenex, toilet paper.

Donations can be dropped off at: Kappa Sigma House, Bath Junkie 3471 Nelson Rd or OB's Bar & Grill 1301 Ryan Street.