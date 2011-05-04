Lake Charles man arrested for burglary and theft

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On May 2, around 5:00 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Constance Road in Lake Charles regarding a report of a burglary in progress.

While in route to the location of the burglary, deputies observed the homeowner of the burglarized house in a foot pursuit with the subject, later identified as Andrew B. Thibodeaux, 24 of Lake Charles.

After a lengthy foot pursuit, deputies were able to apprehend Thibodeaux, and recovered multiple medication bottles and cash in a grocery bag that Thibodeaux was carrying, and a gold bracelet, a digital camera, and a cell phone were located in Thibodeaux's pockets.

Deputies were able to determine the items had been taken from at least four residences in the area due to the names and addresses listed on the recovered medication bottles.

Thibodeaux was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with four counts burglary; and four counts theft over $500.

CPSO Detectives Eddie Curol and John Casarez are the lead investigators in this case. CPSO Sr. Cpl. Lee Byrne and Deputy Jared Broussard were the arresting deputies.