LA State trooper shot in the head, gunman hospitalized

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - According to Louisiana State Police, a trooper was shot after a routine traffic stop in Port Allen turned bad.

Authorities say the trooper had pulled over a car on suspicion of DWI. After an altercation, authorities say the trooper was shot once in the head. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff's deputies in West Baton Rouge Parish responded to the shooting and were able to shoot the suspect. He was taken to the hospital.

According to State Police, a passenger in the car was also taken into custody after the shooting. No word yet on if she will face any charges.