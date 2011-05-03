Little league baseball team honors one of its own

The scoreboard at Weaver Park that honors Patrick Rider. The nine-year-old's battle with cancer came to an end in March.

The South Lake Charles Little League came together on Tuesday evening to honor one of the league's bravest baseball players.

Nine-year-old Patrick Rider's long, courageous battle with neuroblastoma, a childhood cancer, came to an end in March, right before the playing season began.

"He fought neuroblastoma for 4 ½ years and did it with joy and heroic virtue," said Patrick's father, Shaine Rider. "He was just a happy child."

Shaine and Claire Rider said their son loved baseball a lot. Patrick played third base and spent time on the pitcher's mound during the last baseball season.

The South Lake Charles Little League dedicated a sign, which sits atop the scoreboard at one of the baseball fields in Weaver Park, in Patrick's memory.

"It's so kind of [them] to remember Patrick in this way. We're just touched," said Claire Rider. "It's very sweet. We just appreciate it so much."

The Riders were also presented with specialized baseball caps bearing Patrick's initials.

