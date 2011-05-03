Police Jury donates to Millennium Park rebuild fund - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Police Jury donates to Millennium Park rebuild fund

The following is a news release from the City of Lake Charles:

Today, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced a $50,000 donation to the City of Lake Charles and the Rebuilding Millennium Park Committee to go toward the building of the new Millennium Park.  The check presentation was made at the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Chambers at 1015 Pithon St.

Said Mayor Randy Roach:

"The city is very appreciative of this donation and expression of support from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. It serves as testimony to the true volunteer spirit of this project – people from across the area donating time, energy, skill and money to build a new Millennium Park that will provide a memorable, first-class recreational experience for the children of Southwest Louisiana for years to come."

Said Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Guy Brame:

"The Police Jury believes in the continued advancement of our community – from every aspect.  Just as the previous Millennium Park was an example of Southwest Louisiana's creativity and skill, we are proud to support the effort to rebuild this recreational treasure for all citizens of Calcasieu Parish to enjoy."

According to Kay Barnett, Rebuilding Millennium Park chair, "We are very appreciative of this major donation, which brings us over the halfway point of our goal of $350,000 from the community.  We are really moving forward with our fundraising effort.  The citizens of Southwest Louisiana are always so giving, and we certainly see it with this project.  We thank the community for embracing it at this level so far."

The goal is to raise $350,000 from the community with all funds being dedicated to the project.  The city will add funding from the insurance reimbursement, and the remainder will come from the city.

The new Millennium Park is scheduled to be built by community volunteers in late summer or early fall of this year.

All donations are appreciated and can be made online through the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, a non-profit area organization, at www.foundationswla.org; by mailing to: Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, P.O. Box 3125, Lake Charles, La. 70602; or delivered to the Foundation at 120 W. Pujo St., Suite 120, Lake Charles.

For more information, visit the City of Lake Charles web site home page at www.cityoflakecharles.com and the Hot Topic link Rebuilding Millennium Park.

-

Pictured (left to right) with the check presentation are: Bryan Beam, Parish Administrator, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury; Stuart Weatherford, Lake Charles District E Councilman; Lisa Verrette, President and CEO, Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana; Guy Brame, President, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury; Randy Roach, Mayor of the City of Lake Charles; and Kay Barnett, Chair, Rebuilding Millennium Park Committee.

