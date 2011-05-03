Jindal announces funding for SWLA projects

The following is a news release from the Office of the Governor of Louisiana:

Gov. Jindal Announces Capital Funding for Southwest Louisiana Health Care, Education and Construction Projects

BATON ROUGE – Today, Governor Jindal announced the capital construction proposal for the next fiscal year (FY 2012), which was submitted today to the Legislature, includes funding for several Southwest Louisiana projects.

Governor Jindal said, "These capital outlay dollars will allow the communities of Southwest Louisiana to continue funding and improve the services they rely on. With dollars going to health care infrastructure, tourism, transportation and other areas – we will keep pushing forward on our mission to keep Louisiana growing, even in an uncertain national economic climate."

Southwest Louisiana projects slated to receive funding in the proposed capital construction bill include:

Funding for Area Health Needs

$1.705 million for LSU's Health Sciences Center to expand the emergency room at the University Medical Center in Lafayette parish, with $2.8 million in Priority 5 funding to the hospital for a total investment of $4,505,000;

$1.44 million toward refurbishing elevators at the University Medical Center in Lafayette parish;

$1.18 million toward roof replacement at the Tyler Mental Health Center in Lafayette parish;

$200,000 toward air handler replacement at LSU Healthcare Services Division in Lafayette parish, with $1.78 million in Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $1.98 million;

$320,000 toward a new emergency generator and chillers at the University Medical Center in Lafayette parish, with $2.88 million in Priority 5 funds for a total investment of $3.2 million;

$175,000 for LSU Healthcare Services Division for replacement of air handlers and chillers at W.O. Moss in Calcasieu parish, with $1.565 million in Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $1.74 million;

Additional Investments in the Southwest LA Region

$2.61 million toward HVAC replacement at the LTC Lafayette Campus;

$2 million toward Atchafalaya Basin Protection and Enhancement;

$1 million toward LA Highway 335 road improvements in Vermilion parish;

$1 million toward Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades campus wide at McNeese State University in Calcasieu parish, with $4 million in Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $5 million;

$965,000 toward bridge replacement, planning and construction for South Avenue H at Bayou Blanc in Acadia parish;

$990,000 toward I-10 North Frontage Road planning and construction in Scott in Lafayette parish;

$900,000 toward I-10 North Frontage Road Sewer and Water in Scott in Lafayette parish;

$630,000 for the Northside Industrial Park Rail Spur Extension in Calcasieu parish;

$500,000 toward the construction of a Community Recreational Building and Shelter in Beauregard parish, with $1.975 million in Priority 5 funding, for a total of $2.475 million;

$475,000 for improvements to Buxton Creek in Dequincy, in Calcasieu parish;

$400,000 toward the Five Lane Road Extension in Iberia parish, with $1.6 million in Priority 5 funding, for a total investment of $2 million;

$260,000 toward construction of the Acadia Parish Convention and Visitors Commission Regional Conference Center, with $1.92 million in Priority 5 funds to the center, for a total investment of $2.18 million;

$250,000 for the second phase of the West Calcasieu Community Center with $5 million in Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $5.25 million;

$250,000 for construction of a new water system for Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District No. 10, with $950,000 in Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $1.2 million;

$250,000 toward construction of a Multipurpose Recreational Facility in Beauregard parish, with $465,000 in Priority 5 funding, for a total investment of $715,000;

$240,000 for the Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility Sludge Belt Press and Conveyor System in Sulphur in Calcasieu parish.

$635,000 for Wastewater System Improvements for the Acadiana Regional Airport in Iberia Parish;

The Division of Administration's Office of Facility Planning and Control annually prepares the capital outlay bill, submitting it to the Legislature on the eighth day of the legislative session.