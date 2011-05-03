Stranded Louisiana Boy Scouts rescued in Arkansas forest

This is an article from the Associated Press

Six Louisiana Boy Scouts and two adult leaders were rescued by helicopter from an Arkansas wilderness area Tuesday morning.

The Scouts were taken to their parents, who were waiting at a camp supply store near the Albert Pike Recreation Area.

A pastor who had been ministering parents and relatives says the scouts' parents are "relieved and anxious" and that "there's no reason to believe that everything is not well."

The Scouts from Troop 162 in Lafayette arrived Thursday at the Albert Pike Recreation Area. The search began Monday morning, after the group didn't return as expected.

The group had been expected back in Louisiana on Sunday, but high water kept them from leaving the heavily wooded area in southwestern Arkansas.

