Welcome home: Master Sgt surprises daughter

Barbe Elementary school in Lake Charles started off like any other day. But by the time the last bell rang, a little girl's wish came true.

Air Force Master Sgt. Jacquetta Smith has been deployed overseas for the last six months.

Her plane landed here in Lake Charles on Saturday but she hid from her 11yr old daughter with hopes of surprising her later on. Her accomplice was her own mother Beckie Fuzee.

So today, the 5th grade classes at Barbe Elementary were treated to meeting the Master Sgt. and watching their classmate's face, Mikaela Smith, light up as she saw her mom come through the door.

The two 5th grade classes at the school were involved with writing letters to Jacquetta during her deployment overseas, so she thought of her visit as not only a surprise for her daughter but a thank you to her pen pals.