Maurice man arrested for solicitation of a minor

The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police Troop I:

Today, Louisiana State Police detectives assigned to the Lafayette Field Office, and deputies from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested a Maurice man for online solicitation of a minor.

In late April 2011, detectives working undercover in various online chat rooms were contacted by 36-year-old Shawn David Copeland of Maurice, LA. Copeland thought he was having a conversation with a 14-year-old girl. During the course of the chat, Copeland initiated a sexually explicit conversation. He also requested to meet what he thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex at a location in Lafayette Parish.

This afternoon, Copeland arrived at the location and was taken into custody by detectives. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Computer aided solicitation of a minor.

This case was a part of Operation Child Watch. The mission of Operation Child Watch is to rescue children from those individuals who prey on the innocence of a child. Troopers will continue to work with our local law enforcement partners to locate and arrest these individuals. If you know anyone involved in the sexual exploitation of children you are asked to call troopers at 337-262-3341. Louisiana State Police also offers presentations on the dangers facing children who are online. If you would like a presentation please call 337-262-1917.