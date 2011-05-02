Possible explosive device found near Carlyss

CARLYSS, LA (KPLC) - Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office say the "all clear" has been given at the site of a explosive device found near Carlyss.

Officials believe the device to be a type of commercial grade firework. It was found on the Choupique Bayou Bridge. It's been secured, but the investigation into how it got on the barrier of the bridge continues.

Dave Dugas Road from Pete Seay Road to Choupique Road should now be open.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved