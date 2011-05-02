Moss Bluff man arrested for fourth offense DWI

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On Thursday, April 28 around 9:00 p.m., a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of Hwy 171 and Hwy 3059 in Lake Charles when he noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

When the deputy spoke with the driver, Delbert L. Jackson, Jr., 41, of Moss Bluff, he detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from Jackson's breath along with slurred speech and swaying as he stood.

The deputy performed the standard field sobriety test but Jackson refused to finish the test. He was brought to the Sheriff's Office but also refused to submit a breath intoxilyzer test. Jackson, who has three DWI charges dating back to 1998, was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI 4th; driving under suspension; and speeding.

Judge A.J. Planchard set his bond at $10,500.

CPSO Deputy Derek Goss is the arresting deputy.