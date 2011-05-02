Local reaction to Bin Laden's demise

The terrorist attacks of 9/11 changed life for all Americans, but most dramatically for those whose family members were killed.

Several local families lost loved ones including retired Sulphur business man Russell Keene II whose son Russ Keene was killed in the Twin Towers on 9/11.

Says Keene in reaction to the death of Osama Bin Laden,"I am extremely proud of all our service men and women who have worked to bring Bin Laden‘s life to an end as he has done to so many people around the world. It is a very emotional moment for me and my family as we think of all the other 9/11 families and all the families of the fallen and injured service personnel who have worked against terrorism during their tours of duty. I am proud to be an American and thank both President Obama and President Bush for their statements and efforts to bring Bin Laden to justice. I plan to spend a quiet and reflective day thinking of all of the sacrifices so many have made to make this day possible. "

Beulah and Allen Yokum lost their son, Navy Petty Officer Kevin Wayne Yokum, who was among those killed at the Pentagon that day. In 2006 the Shattuck Street overpass was named in memory of Kevin Yokum.

