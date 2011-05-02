Local reaction to Bin Laden's demise - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local reaction to Bin Laden's demise

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The terrorist attacks of 9/11 changed life for all Americans, but most dramatically for those whose family members were killed.

Several local families lost loved ones including retired Sulphur business man Russell Keene II whose son Russ Keene was killed in the Twin Towers on 9/11. 

Says Keene in reaction to the death of Osama Bin Laden,"I am extremely proud of all our service men and women who have worked to bring Bin Laden‘s life to an end as he has done to so many people around the world. It is a very emotional moment  for me and my family as we think of all the other 9/11 families and all the families of the fallen and injured service personnel who have worked against terrorism during their tours of duty.  I am proud to be an American and thank both President Obama and President Bush for their statements and efforts to bring Bin Laden to justice.  I plan to spend a quiet and reflective day thinking of all of the sacrifices so many have made to make this day possible. "

Beulah and Allen Yokum lost their son, Navy Petty Officer Kevin Wayne Yokum, who was among those killed at the Pentagon that day.  In 2006 the Shattuck Street overpass was named in memory of Kevin Yokum.

Look for more stories concerning reaction to the death of America's Public Enemy Number 1, Osama Bin Laden on later editions of KPLC 7News.

Copyright 2011KPLC.All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Shell Beach Drive restaurant applicant revokes appeal to LC city council

    Shell Beach Drive restaurant applicant revokes appeal to LC city council

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:15 PM EDT2018-06-21 03:15:24 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The topic of a restaurant coming to Shell Beach Drive is officially over.  Last month applicant Mazen Hijazi brought the idea up to the Lake Charles planning and zoning board.  Hijazi wanted to transform a mansion on the street into a restaurant that would seat 150 people and create an event center for banquets and weddings.  Homeowners who lived along the street argued the restaurant would bring more traffic, safety concerns, and would create spot zoning. ...

    More >>

    The topic of a restaurant coming to Shell Beach Drive is officially over.  Last month applicant Mazen Hijazi brought the idea up to the Lake Charles planning and zoning board.  Hijazi wanted to transform a mansion on the street into a restaurant that would seat 150 people and create an event center for banquets and weddings.  Homeowners who lived along the street argued the restaurant would bring more traffic, safety concerns, and would create spot zoning. ...

    More >>

  • LC city council approves new economic development districts

    LC city council approves new economic development districts

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:10 PM EDT2018-06-21 03:10:18 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    If you're driving on the I-10 bridge and look down, there's really not much to see besides the beach area and an abandoned casino parking garage.  But city leaders want to change that with new economic incentives that could help develop parts of the city.  "Coming that way I don't think anything would get me to stop," said resident Pat Broussard. "I don't see anything right there that would make me stop."   Broussard isn't the only person who...

    More >>

    If you're driving on the I-10 bridge and look down, there's really not much to see besides the beach area and an abandoned casino parking garage.  But city leaders want to change that with new economic incentives that could help develop parts of the city.  "Coming that way I don't think anything would get me to stop," said resident Pat Broussard. "I don't see anything right there that would make me stop."   Broussard isn't the only person who...

    More >>

  • Teen killer eligible for parole after 25 years for murder of Robert Colston

    Teen killer eligible for parole after 25 years for murder of Robert Colston

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 8:51 PM EDT2018-06-21 00:51:49 GMT
    Stacy Johnson Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Stacy Johnson Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    Seventy nine year old Robert Colston was gunned down on June 5, 2016.  Stacy Johnson was convicted of first degree murder which would mean life in prison without parole for an adult.  But because Johnson was only sixteen at the time, life without parole was not automatic.  A hearing was required. Prosecutor Jacob Johnson, who is an assistant district attorney in Calcasieu Parish, says the state did want Johnson to get life without parole... "We filed a notic...

    More >>

    Seventy nine year old Robert Colston was gunned down on June 5, 2016.  Stacy Johnson was convicted of first degree murder which would mean life in prison without parole for an adult.  But because Johnson was only sixteen at the time, life without parole was not automatic.  A hearing was required. Prosecutor Jacob Johnson, who is an assistant district attorney in Calcasieu Parish, says the state did want Johnson to get life without parole... "We filed a notic...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly