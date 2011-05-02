Benny's Cups of Hope for Alabama Tornado Victims - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Benny's Cups of Hope for Alabama Tornado Victims

Alabama Tornado Victims are getting a little help from a little boy named Benny Barnes.

He is 10yrs old and an honor student whose favorite movie "Pay it Forward" has been his blueprint to doing good. He switched his plans from selling kool-aid for money in order to take a girl to the local festival (Contraband Days) to helping out the victims of the Alabama Tornadoes.

"When Hurricane Katrina hit and Rita, I went to Alabama to evacuate.  I thought that if I escaped the storm from here I should help them out with their storm", said Louisiana resident Benny Barnes in response to why he decided to start this process.

A former neighbor stopped by to lend her support by buying a cup of the sweet stuff. And she too had a story of her own adding that in 1995 after the Oklahoma City Bombings, she set up her own kool-aid stand in order to help out those victims.

That busy-quiet corner of Tulane and Auburn streets in Lake Charles, brought about much buzz on KPLC's Facebook page. Even prompting some online friends to come out and support. 

"He's also inspiring some of the younger kids or other kids his age or even older kids to try to do some of the same things" says Cherie Trahan.

 "After seeing he was a Saints fan, I had to bring him a Brees jersey", Darrell Seaward of Seaward Electrical brought Benny a gift. He said he remembers when he and his family had their home destroyed when Hurricane Rita blew through.

On May 10th, Benny plans on sending all money to his Alabama connection within the local churches.  Those churches will then disperse the funds to Alabama Tornado Victims.

And if you are in the area, Benny will have his kool-aid stand open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 4pm-6:30pm; Saturday 8am-5pm and Sunday 12p-5pm.

For more information on monetary donations, please contact Terri Payton 337-842-3003.  To date Benny has raised $509 for the cause.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly