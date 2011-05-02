Louisiana State Police participated in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Program. The program was started as an effort to help local residents rid their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Many local residents showed up with bags of old drugs from deceased loved ones.

A Louisiana State Narcotics official says that with crystal meth labs popping up everywhere and children hosting dangerous pill-popping parties, people should not leave medicine anywhere on their property if they are not in use.

"People need to remember that flushing medication down the toilet only contaminates the water supply. Our water treatment centers are not equipped to filter various medications", says Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police Public Information Officer.

Take-back programs are the best way to dispose of old drugs. But if a program is not available, here's what you can do:

- Take the medication out of their bottles or packs.

- Mix them with something unappealing like used kitty litter or coffee grounds.

- Seal them in a bag or disposable container and throw in trash.

Last September 121 tons of prescription drugs were brought into more than 7000 sites operated by the Drug Enforcement Agency and Law Enforcement partners.

No word yet on when the next National Prescription Take-Back Program will be executed, as the decision lies with the Drug Enforcement Agency.