Calcasieu voters approve Mojito Pointe

Voters in Calcasieu Parish overwhelmingly approved a proposition on Saturday to allow Creative Casinos to build and operate Mojito Pointe in Lake Charles.

With all precincts reporting, 77% of voters approved the project.

Construction is expected to begin this fall with completion in 2013.

