Veterans remember the ending of the Vietnam war

Veterans and their families gathered at Veteran's Memorial Park to remember the ending of the Vietnam War through a special ceremony and dedication.

Veterans remembered that special day through commemorating the huey helicopter at Memorial Park. The helicopter was given the special name Bella after a soldier's granddaughter.

Vietnam veterans at the base of the helicopter were also honored with a special plaque.

More than 1,000 people gathered to remember the fall of Saigon that occurred on April 30, 1975.

"We went away kids and came back men," said Lee Perkins, a past state commandant for the Marine Corps League. "The average age of the person killed in Vietnam was 20.8. We never fulfilled our young childhood and we got old fast. But in a way it's kept us young at heart ever since. We lost our youth so young."

The Marine Corps demonstrated a 21 gun salute following the dedication. An after-ceremony gathering took place at the American Legion Post.