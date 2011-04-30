Tour LaFitte cycles through downtown LC

The 21st Annual Tour LaFitte event kicked off with the sounding of gunfire from pirates as cyclists took off from the Lake Charles Civic Center.

More than 500 cyclists of all ages began pedaling their bicycles through downtown Lake Charles on Saturday morning.

The premier cycling event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics in southwest Louisiana.

Riders were given the choice of 5 different routes (60mi, 50 mi, 40mi, 27 mi and 10 mi.) with fully stocked breakpoints all the way.

"We try to do two things," said Rob Brooks, the ride director for Tour LaFitte. "We try to hold a healthy event for family and for experienced cyclists its a big fundraiser for Special Olympics in our area."

Tour LaFitte is hosting a children's giveaway of two bicycles after the ride. When the last rider finishes, contest winners will receive trophies and gift cards. The grand prize give way is a $1300 Specialized Allez road bike.