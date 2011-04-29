All clear given after suspicious package found at Conoco

An all clear has been given and all roads around the Conoco refinery in Westlake have been re-opened after a suspicious package was found on Friday.

Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the Conoco refinery in Westlake on Friday afternoon after an employee reported a suspicious package found somewhere inside the refinery.

It was determined the package was not hazardous, but Sheriff Tony Mancuso says he believes it was meant to scare people.

Out of an abundance of caution, traffic was closed for a short time on Old Spanish Trail during the investigation.

Mancuso says his office is now working to pinpoint who put the package there, and why.

Officials with the State Police bomb squad and Westlake Police assisted.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.