LDWF enforces boating safety for Contraband Days - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LDWF enforces boating safety for Contraband Days

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reminding all boaters to remember safety during the Contraband Days events along the Lake Charles Civic Center seawall this weekend.

Wildlife and Fisheries will be flooding Calcasieu River with agents prepared to make safety boat checks. Agents from all over the parishes of Allen, Acadia, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, and Jeff Davis Parishes will be assisting with safety checks near the Lake Charles lakefront.

Wildlife officials encounter several problems with boating and alcohol on the lakefront every year during Contraband Days.

"That has been a problem in the past," said Capt. Jubal Marceaux with LDWF. "People think a boat is just a free ticket to go out and just drink alcohol and that there are no consequences."

Marceaux wants to remind everyone that the penalties for drinking while operating a boat are the same for when you drink and drive a vehicle. Wildlife and Fisheries brought in their special DWI van to use when needed.

"If we suspect someone that's impaired, we will escort them to the van for a breath test," said Marceaux. "From that point if they're above the legal limit, then they will be put in to a holding cell on the van until we can transport them to the parish jail."

The agents will also be monitoring all activity on the water near the seawall.

"Depending on what events will be occurring it could get crowded around the seawall," said Marceaux.

Wildlife agents are also reminding boaters to remember life jackets for passengers under the age of 16 in boats less than 26 feet in length. The agents will be checking the age of boaters and making sure they took the required boating course if born after January 1, 1984.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the Coast Guard will also be assisting with extra patrols on the water this weekend.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly