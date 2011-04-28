Calcasieu Parish Animal Services joins global pet adopt-a-thon - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish Animal Services joins global pet adopt-a-thon

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Animal Services:

April 15, 2011 – Calcasieu Parish Animal Services and thousands of animal welfare organizations throughout the world are teaming up for the International Pet Adopt-a-thon 2011. The Pet Adopt-a-thon will take place at the Animal Services Department Saturday, April 30th, from 9am until 3pm.  The Animal Services Building is located at 5500-A Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles.

This event was developed to unite pet-lovers with  homeless animals that are in need of permanent, loving homes. It aims to connect thousands of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens with good loving adopters.

In addition, Animal Services will offer free adoption to all shelter dogs over the age of  4 and a "two for one" offer in adopting shelter cats.  

Animal Services will unveil its newly designed dog park for all to enjoy. A dog trainer will be on site to offer helpful obedience tips. Refreshments will be available and local vendors such as Stellar Beans, BF Cosmetics, L'Auberge du Lac Casino Resort and Dominos Pizza will have special giveaways for new adopters.

For more information call Animal Services at 337-721-3730

