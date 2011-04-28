CPSO arrests Sulphur man for multiple sex crimes

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – In 2010, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint regarding Randy J. Spell, Jr., 22, of Sulphur, having an inappropriate consensual sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Then also later in 2010, CPSO received a second complaint regarding Spell allegedly committing indecent acts on an 8-year-old boy which occurred in 2004. The boy stated Spell, who was an acquaintance of a family member, touched him inappropriately.



On April 21, a grand jury warrant was issued for Spell's arrest for the two incidents.



Spell was arrested on April 26 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with carnal knowledge of the 15-year-old girl; and aggravated rape and sexual battery of the 8 year old boy.

Spell has one prior conviction for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Judge Arthur Planchard set his total bond at $525,000.



CPSO Detective Michael Primeaux is lead investigator in the case.