CPSO arrests 2nd person in connection with physical altercation

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a second person in connection with the altercation reported at the Murphy's USA fuel station at the Hwy. 14 Wal-Mart on April 24 that left a Lake Charles man hospitalized.

The investigation revealed Tamesuera L. Jack, 22, of Lake Charles, facilitated the physical altercation between the victim and Wilford Jack III, 28, 2224 12th Street, Lake Charles, who is a family member and was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on April 25 and charged with 2nd degree battery for the altercation.

Tamesuera Jack was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with principle to 2nd degree battery. Judge A.J. Planchard set her bond at $75,000.



CPSO Detective Sgt. Randy Curtis is the lead investigator on this case.