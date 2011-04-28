CPSO arrests man for theft of cash from ATMs

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles –On April 15, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to an armored car service business in reference to a report of a theft.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the manager of the business who advised them they recently noticed money missing from several of their ATM's. The investigation revealed the money was being pulled by an employee, Elwar J. Deville, 20, 3013 General Marshall Street, Lake Charles, who had access to the ATM's. He stole over $31,000 from several of their ATM's between March 22 and April 13.

When questioned by the armored car service, Deville confirmed to stealing the money and returned over $26,000 of the stolen money to the business. He also confirmed the allegations to CPSO detectives.

Deville was arrested on April 27 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $1500.

Judge A.J. Planchard set his bond at $20,000.

CPSO Detective John Casarez is the lead investigator on this case.