McNeese fee bills now available only online

The following is a news release from McNeese State University:

Beginning May 2, McNeese State University students will no longer receive fee bills in the mail. Summer 2011 term bills will be available online to students through the MyMcNeese Portal or their Banner Self-Service account.

Students will be able to view and print their registration, fee deferrals and McNeese Bookstore PTA accounts. At the bottom of the fee bill there will be links to view detailed bill information, to add a parking decal, approve financial aid authorization, pay the fee bill and update student information.

To access the fee bills, use the "View My Bill" link under the Student and/or Registration tabs on the Banner Self-Service page, or go to the "View My Bill" link under the Quick Links section on the MyMcNeese Portal homepage.

Students may pay fees online using a check or bank draft, MasterCard or Discover credit card or in person at the McNeese Cashier's Office using cash, check or money order. Payment can be mailed along with a copy of the fee bill remittance stub to McNeese Administrative Accounting, Box 92935, Lake Charles, LA 70609.

Parents or guardians needing to have a copy of the fee bill will need to have access to their student's online account or have the student print a copy of the fee bill.

Questions about using the new online procedure should be directed to msucashiers@mcneese.edu.

