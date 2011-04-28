SWLA Entergy crews assist north LA storms

Entergy crews from southwest Louisiana are currently assisting with power outages in hard-hit areas of north Louisiana.

The electric company sent 30 workers from Lake Charles and Lafayette to these areas on Wednesday to assess storm damage and restore power. Workers will concentrate on areas near Jonesboro, LA.

The original count for power outages was approximately 50,000 on Tuesday. However, Entergy officials said that number has gone down significantly within the last two days.

"Our job is to restore power and we're always happy to help our neighbors as soon as we get our stuff done," said Chip Arnould, the regional customer service manager for Entergy. "We have good relationships with neighboring states and other companies. They respect the fact that whenever we have power out that we'll take care of ours and then go help out them. They always do the same."

The crews may be sent elsewhere once the power is restored in areas in north Louisiana.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.